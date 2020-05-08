National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading 8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) shares rose 8% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $26.41, approximately 11,505,892 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,022% from the average daily volume of 1,025,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Vision by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.04.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.