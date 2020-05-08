Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31, 412,138 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 908,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRP. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the first quarter worth $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neurotrope in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neurotrope during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

