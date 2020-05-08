New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 30th

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.3%.

NYSE NMFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 14,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,477. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $753.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

