New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,989,000 after buying an additional 561,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.65. 1,102,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,666. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura decreased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

