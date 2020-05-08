Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Trading Up 10.3% on Earnings Beat

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was up 10.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $73.51 and last traded at $72.00, approximately 1,317,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 787,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

In related news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

