NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 367.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.73. 2,827,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,444. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

