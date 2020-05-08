NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$22.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NFI Group stock remained flat at $C$14.60 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 318,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,949. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$49,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,903.26. Also, Senior Officer Ian Scott Smart purchased 6,100 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$61,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,186 shares in the company, valued at C$961,860. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,335.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

