NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$22.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
Shares of NFI Group stock remained flat at $C$14.60 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 318,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,949. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72.
In other news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$49,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,903.26. Also, Senior Officer Ian Scott Smart purchased 6,100 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$61,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,186 shares in the company, valued at C$961,860. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,335.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.
