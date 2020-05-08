Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $217,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,091 shares of company stock valued at $851,604. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

