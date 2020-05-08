Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.99. 1,143,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,944. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $3,197,250. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

