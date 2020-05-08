Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,979. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.17. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

