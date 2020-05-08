Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,991 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. 2,528,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.