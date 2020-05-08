Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 468,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 590,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.