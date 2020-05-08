Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $207,366,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after buying an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,955,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Cowen cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

