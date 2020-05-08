Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 805 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 2,011,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

