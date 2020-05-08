Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $678.16. The stock had a trading volume of 428,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,258. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $471.80 and a 52-week high of $715.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $636.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.83.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.33.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

