Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Trading Up 7.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.70, 336,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 326,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently -162.16%.

Get Norbord alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSB shares. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norbord Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Norbord during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Norbord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.