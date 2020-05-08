North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned a C$8.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.66. The company had a trading volume of 154,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.55. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.29. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$37,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,363,074.66. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert bought 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 156,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,445.08. In the last three months, insiders have bought 114,940 shares of company stock worth $766,127.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

