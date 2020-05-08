Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.14.
Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.
In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NTRS traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.99. 1,271,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.