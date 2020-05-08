Northstar Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

ADP stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,224. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

