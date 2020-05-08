Northstar Group Inc. Buys 5,765 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. 1,281,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

