Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

