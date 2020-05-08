Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.19. 23,590,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,831,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average is $201.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

