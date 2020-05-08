Northstar Group Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,065. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

