Northstar Group Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.38. 28,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

