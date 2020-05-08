Northstar Group Inc. Has $903,000 Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 2,566,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,730. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.