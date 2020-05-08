Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 68,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $46,003,000 after buying an additional 282,599 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 203,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.57. 7,935,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,040,521. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

