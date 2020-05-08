Northstar Group Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 309,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,558 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average of $164.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

