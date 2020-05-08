Northstar Group Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,985. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.