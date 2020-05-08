Nucleus Vision Market Capitalization Tops $1.71 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $330,067.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Zebpay, Bitbns, Upbit, WazirX, BITBOX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, CoinBene, Bitrue and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

