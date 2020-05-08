Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

NTR stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 1,793,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

