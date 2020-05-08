NVE Corp (NVEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on May 29th

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.25. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.38. NVE has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,248.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEC. BidaskClub cut shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

