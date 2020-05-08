Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Up 15.1% on Earnings Beat

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price shot up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.13, 16,471,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 6,605,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Office Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,313,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,929 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Office Depot by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,971,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Office Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,074,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 600,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Office Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,200,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 245,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth $24,283,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.31.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

