ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

OKE traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,395. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

