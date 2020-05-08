Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $53.57. 8,130,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,500,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

