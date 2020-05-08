PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 6.1%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.85, 2,874,694 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,330,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.85 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 100,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 37.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 84.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 33.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,054,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,049,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

