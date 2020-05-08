PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 6.1%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.85, 2,874,694 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,330,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.
A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 100,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 37.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 84.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 33.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,054,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,049,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
