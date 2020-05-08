ParkinGo Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,630.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $3,630.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00028602 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 409.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004457 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031499 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,036.79 or 1.00612930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000577 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00070277 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000463 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

