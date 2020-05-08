Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Parkland Fuel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland Fuel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.56.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.30. The company had a trading volume of 562,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland Fuel will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

