Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$40.00 by CSFB

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$40.00 price target by equities researchers at CSFB in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.91.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE:PPL traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.83. 4,527,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$412,850.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.