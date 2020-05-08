Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 240,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.