Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 263,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $946.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,020,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 595,821 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,059,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 261,829 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit