Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Trading 8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.60, 730,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 449,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

