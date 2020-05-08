Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Trading 8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.60, 730,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 449,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit