Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.284-1.284 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 69.52% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.18.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

