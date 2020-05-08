Private Vista LLC Acquires 84 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,246,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.40. 1,113,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,198. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

