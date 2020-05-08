Private Vista LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.36. 32,039,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,833,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

