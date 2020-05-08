Private Vista LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $5.25 on Friday, hitting $229.73. 2,827,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

