Private Vista LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Vista LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,162,000 after acquiring an additional 961,922 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,407,000 after buying an additional 622,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,062,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after buying an additional 348,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

