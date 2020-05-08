Private Vista LLC Has $458,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 35.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 182,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 123,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 21.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,171,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,920,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.