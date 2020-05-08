Private Vista LLC Invests $209,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 10,535,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,410,010. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

