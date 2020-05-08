Private Vista LLC Invests $264,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Vista LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,327,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

