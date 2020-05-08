Private Vista LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Private Vista LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,765 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Vista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Vista LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,470. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

